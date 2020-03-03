Assam mosque vandalised

GUWAHATI

03 March 2020 01:12 IST

Unidentified miscreants on Sunday night vandalised a mosque in western Assam’s Baksa district and burnt several Islamic holy books, including the Quran.

Baksa is one of the four districts under the politically volatile Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) where elections are due in April.

The locals and organisations, including the All Bodoland Minority Students’ Union, condemned the crime committed at the Kalapani Anchalik Mosque and on Monday demanded the arrest of the miscreants within 24 hours.

District Superintendent of Police Thube Pratik Bijoy Kumar said they were probing the incident. “The people have understood that they should maintain calm. The situation is under control now,” he said, adding that the locals have been assured about bringing the culprits to book.

BTC chairman Hagrama Mohilary blamed the incident on “elements that want to create unrest” ahead of the elections. “I will demand a CBI probe,” he said.