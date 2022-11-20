ASI spotlights Ramayana plaques on Bishnupur temples

November 20, 2022 03:17 am | Updated November 19, 2022 10:32 pm IST - KOLKATA

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has thrown light on the little-known aspect of Ramayana plaques found on the walls of West Bengal’s famous Bishnupur temples, through a publication and an exhibition during the World Heritage Day celebrations which began on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dating to the medieval era, a group of 17 temples in Bishnupur are on the tentative list of UNESCO’s World Heritage List and draw visitors from all across the country. Beautiful terracotta and laterite designs mark the architecture of the temples, which have hundreds of such plaques that are usually overlooked.

The Kolkata Circle of the ASI has come up with a publication with details of several Ramayana plaques on the walls of these temples, along with an exhibition at the Jore Mandir Complex in Bishnupur. The exhibition, with photographs of 88 plaques, will be held from November 19 to 25.

“Almost all the temples of Bishnupur which were constructed during the Malla period have been associated with Vaishnavism. However, the artisans used different episodes of the epic Ramayana to decorate the temple-walls of Bishnupur... The depiction of Vaishnava themes is explainable in terms of the revival of the Vaishnavite order under Caitanya (Chaitanya Mahaprabhu). But why specifically Rama is so frequently illustrated remains a question.” the publication by the ASI Kolkata Circle said.

Shubha Majumder, Superintending Archaeologist of the Kolkata Circle said that the common perception is that the temples are dedicated to Krishna. The names of the temples, such as the Madan Mohan Temple, the Radha Binod Temple, and the Shyam Rai Temple, also highlight this perception.

Trending

“However, it is important that we are aware that the protected monuments [that is, the temples of Bishnupur] have beautiful plaques both from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. The number of plaques from the Ramayana outnumbers those from the Mahabharat in these temples,” Mr. Majumder said. The archaeologist explained that the patrons of these shrines, the Malla rulers, used the legend of the epic hero of the Ramayana -- who was also a king -- as an attempt to glorify their own rule.

Among the important plaques that can be seen at the Jora Mandir constructed in 1726 are those depicting Hanuman showing Sita the ring of Rama in Ashoka Aranya, as well as depicting Hanuman sitting on his tail in the sabha of Ravana. At Jore-Bangla temple built in 1655, there are series of plaques depicting the episode of the killing of Shravana by Dasharatha as well as the fight between Bali and Sugriva.

Plaques depicting the battle between the Rakshashas and the Vanara Sena can be seen at the beautiful Madanmohan Temple built in 1694, whereas plaques showing the fight between Rama and Ravana adorn the Shyam Rai Temple set up around 1643. Both the Madanmohan Temple and the Shyam Rai temple are unique examples of terracotta temples in the Bishnupur temple complex.

Sharmila Saha, who has a PhD on the Bishnupur Temples, said that these temples reflect an important time in history where after Chaitanya Mahaprabhu there was a renaisaance in Bengal, and these structures came up indicating the spread of Vaishnavism.

“Since Rama is considered an avatar of Vishnu, he cannot be left out of the Bishnupur temples. Moreover, by having panels on the Ramayana and the Mahabharatha, the patrons of the temples tried to ensure that people could relate more to these structures,” said Ms. Saha, who teaches at Calcutta Girls’ College. She also pointed out that the temples, which were built from the 16th to 19th centuries, and the plaques on them can tell the story of how the art evolved.

ADVERTISEMENT