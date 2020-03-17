Arunachal school closed after boy’s death

The school in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district where a Class VI student died of unnatural causes has been shut down indefinitely.

A local court on Monday sent three employees of the school to judicial custody while the Juvenile Justice Board sent four minors held in the case to a juvenile home in East Siang district’s Pasighat, District SP Jimmy Chiram said.

The boy was found dead in the bathroom of the hostel at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya in the Sher area near Kimin town on Friday evening. Officials probing the case said bullying could be one of the reasons behind the boy’s death.