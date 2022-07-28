Arrested West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee sacked from Cabinet; suspended from Trinamool

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee. File | Photo Credit: PTI

July 28, 2022 16:37 IST

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at a government event that she will look after the portfolios held by Mr. Chatterjee for the time being.

Six days after he was arrested in the West Bengal School Service Commission recruitment scam, Partha Chatterjee on July 28, 2022 was relieved of his ministerial responsibilities and suspended from the party.

On Thursday afternoon, a notification by the State Government said that Mr. Chatterjee has been relieved of his duties of Minister in Charge of four departments with immediate effect. “All the departments with Partha da (Partha Chatterjee) are coming to me.. There has to be a cabinet reshuffle (for the portfolio to be allocated to others). I have relieved him of his ministerial duties,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. Among the departments which Partha Chatterjee was in charge of included the State’s Industries and Commerce and Parliament Affairs departments. Later in the day, Trinamool Congress leadership held a meeting and suspended Partha Chatterjee from the party and removed him from the post of secretary general and national vice president.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pressure was mounting on Mamata Banerjee to act against the TMC heavyweight ever since Mr. Chatterjee ever since his arrest on July 23. The 69 -year-old leader has been among of party’s tallest leaders after the Chief Minister and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Earlier in the day, senior party leaders including spokesperson Kunal Ghosh demanded action against the TMC heavyweight. The TMC leadership has been trying to distance itself from Mr. Chatterjee since the raids and seizure of cash.

Cash seizure touches ₹50 crore

On Wednesday evening cash amounting to ₹28 crore was seized by Enforcement Directorate (ED) from one of the residences of Arpita Mukherjee, one of the associates of the Minister. This was the second instance when cash was recovered from one of properties of Arpita Mukherjee. On July 22, cash and jewelry worth ₹21.90 crore was seized from the residence of Ms. Mukherjee which led to the arrest. So far the amount of cash and jewelry seized at two places has crossed ₹50 crore. This is the largest seizure of cash in Kolkata in recent times.

Onus on Partha says TMC

“All the members of the disciplinary committee unanimously decided that he (Partha Chatterjee) should be suspended from the party pending investigation,” TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said after a party meeting. Mr. Banerjee stressed on the need for a time bound investigation in the case and said “we all want to know what is the source of the money recovered”.

Mr. Banerjee said that circumstantial evidence suggests that he (Partha Chatterjee) might be involved and the Trinamool Congress has in this case given a benefit of doubt to people of the State by acting against him. “The onus is on him. The responsibility is on him to prove that the money recovered is not from proceeds of crime,” the TMC leader said.

Mr. Banerjee said that the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) had tried to defect to the TMC in the past. “Hypothetically speaking, if this Partha Chatterjee joins BJP a few months or few years later then he will become clean overnight,” he said. Mr. Banerjee reiterated what the party chairperson has said that action will be taken against anyone responsible for wrongdoing in the TMC, be it secretary general of the party.

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 23 after the first raid and recovery of cash. Both the Minister and his associate are under ED custody till August 3 in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam where jobs were allegedly given for monetary gains. Mr. Chatterjee was Minister of the Education Department from 2014 to 2021.

Meanwhile the ED continued its raids on different locations, particularly properties of Arpita Mukherjee. The Opposition parties, BJP and Left parties, hit the streets in the city to protest against the SSC recruitment scam. Abhishek Banerjee has also summoned protesting job-seekers who highlighted the irregularities in the recruitment and approached Calcutta High Court on the matter. The High Court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe several such allegations and ED is looking into the aspect of money laundering in the scam.