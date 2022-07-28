Arrested West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee sacked from Cabinet
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at a government event that she will look after the portfolios held by Mr. Chatterjee for the time being.
The West Bengal government on July 28, 2022 removed Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a school jobs scam, from the ministry with immediate effect.
"Partha Chatterjee, minister in charge, department of industry, commerce and enterprises, department of information technology and electronics, department of parliamentary affairs and department of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction, is hereby relieved of his duties as MIC of the aforesaid department with immediate effect," an official order said.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later said at a government event that she will look after the portfolios held by Mr. Chatterjee for the time being.
The ED had arrested Chatterjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress secretary-general, on July 23 in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drives by the School Service Commission (SSC).
The central agency has also arrested Chatterjee’s close associate Arpita Mukherjee, and seized crores of rupees from her houses in different parts of the city.
