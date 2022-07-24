Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s ‘close aide’ remanded to one-day ED custody

PTI July 24, 2022 19:30 IST

PTI July 24, 2022 19:30 IST

Arpita Mukherjee was arrested by the ED on July 23 from her residence in south Kolkata, where crores of rupees in cash and other valuables were allegedly recovered

Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, was produced at a court, day after she was arrested by ED in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam, in Kolkata, on July 24. | Photo Credit: PTI

Arpita Mukherjee was arrested by the ED on July 23 from her residence in south Kolkata, where crores of rupees in cash and other valuables were allegedly recovered



Our code of editorial values