Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s ‘close aide’ remanded to one-day ED custody
Arpita Mukherjee was arrested by the ED on July 23 from her residence in south Kolkata, where crores of rupees in cash and other valuables were allegedly recovered
A city court on July 24 remanded Arpita Mukherjee, an alleged close associate of arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, to one-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.
Ms. Mukherjee was arrested by the ED on July 23 after grilling her for several hours at her residence in a posh apartment block in south Kolkata, where crores of rupees in cash and other valuables were allegedly recovered by sleuths of the central agency.
Metropolitan Magistrate Namrata Singh, in charge of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, directed that Ms. Mukherjee be produced before the designated ED court on July 25.
ED counsels, including Abhijit Bhadra, had prayed for 14 days’ custody of Ms. Mukherjee.
Mr. Chatterjee, the West Bengal Industry and Commerce Minister, was arrested by the ED on July 23 in connection with its investigation into an alleged school jobs scam.
