Kolkata

Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s ‘close aide’ remanded to one-day ED custody

Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, was produced at a court, day after she was arrested by ED in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam, in Kolkata, on July 24.

Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, was produced at a court, day after she was arrested by ED in connection with its investigation into the teacher recruitment scam, in Kolkata, on July 24. | Photo Credit: PTI

A city court on July 24 remanded Arpita Mukherjee, an alleged close associate of arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, to one-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

Ms. Mukherjee was arrested by the ED on July 23 after grilling her for several hours at her residence in a posh apartment block in south Kolkata, where crores of rupees in cash and other valuables were allegedly recovered by sleuths of the central agency.

Also Read
ED arrests Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee in job scam

Metropolitan Magistrate Namrata Singh, in charge of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court, directed that Ms. Mukherjee be produced before the designated ED court on July 25.

ED counsels, including Abhijit Bhadra, had prayed for 14 days’ custody of Ms. Mukherjee.

Also Read
West Bengal school recruitment scam: HC directs removal WBBPE chairperson 

Mr. Chatterjee, the West Bengal Industry and Commerce Minister, was arrested by the ED on July 23 in connection with its investigation into an alleged school jobs scam.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
investigation
West Bengal
corruption & bribery
law enforcement
arrest
All India Trinamool Congress
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 24, 2022 7:39:29 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/arrested-bengal-minister-partha-chatterjees-close-aide-remanded-to-one-day-ed-custody/article65678582.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY