AQI in Kolkata deteriorating rapidly ahead of Deepavali reveals study

November 09, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - Kolkata

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Kolkata has started deteriorating after Durga Pujas and has been recorded in the Poor Category, a study conducted by an environment conservation society across several air quality monitoring in the city has revealed.

“The mean daily AQI, PM2.5 and PM10 (in Kolkata) have consistently remained in the moderate zone since the end of Durga Puja. The morning of 8th October (8 a.m.), (Kolkata) has already recorded an alarming AQI value of 249 with PM2.5 and PM10 reaching 104.65 and 188.58 ug/m3 respectively,” stated a report tiled Kolkata, Pre-Diwali Air Quality and An Impending Predicament.

The report was prepared by SwitchON Foundation after analysing data from seven CAAQMS (Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations) of the Central Pollution Control Board in the city.

“The data was collected post-Durga Puja Festivities between 29th October 2023 to 8th November 2023. These marked the dates for the end of the Idol immersion processions on 28th October and the beginning of the sale and bursting of firecrackers from 7th of November onwards,” a press statement by SwitchON Foundation said.

Not only Kolkata but the AQI of other cities in West Bengal has been deteriorating post-Durga Pujas. “As of 8th November (8 a.m.), Howrah recorded an AQI of 218, and Asansol recorded an AQI of 268, both in the Poor category. Durgapur recorded AQI 146 while Haldia recorded AQI of 127, both in the Moderate category,” the study said. The study cautions that the winter will see a sudden dip in temperature and low wind speeds that will prevent the dispersion of pollutants away from their sources.

Vinay Jaju, managing director, SwitchON Foundation said that with the advent of winters a deterioration in air quality is witnessed, exacerbated by the significant role of firecrackers, especially in the aftermath of Diwali. “Cities struggle to breathe as they transform into polluted gas chambers during the winter season. It’s our collective responsibility to say no to firecrackers and strive for cleaner air,” Mr. Jaju said.

The report calls for strict enforcement of guidelines by the Supreme Court regarding green crackers during Diwali which will be observed on November 12. During the festival season in 2022, the AQI in Kolkata improved owing to the passing of cyclone Sitrang which was responsible for dissipating pollutants. There is no such cyclonic event forecasted this year. Last month during the Durga Puja, the people of Kolkata breathed clean air with traffic regulations imposed in the city from October 17 to October 24.