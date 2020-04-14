App-based doorstep diesel delivery service reaches Haryana cities

App-based diesel delivery service reaches Haryana

Humsafar, an app-based doorstep diesel delivery service provider, has now launched its services in major cities of Haryana, which earlier was earlier limited to Delhi-NCR. “Our primary objective is to help hospitals, farmers and housing societies in these tough times,” said Sanya Goel, Director and Founder of Humsafar. The areas where the service is now available include Panipat, Karnal, Sonipat, Hisar, Ambala, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Rewari and Gurugram.