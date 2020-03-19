Kolkata

Anti-CAA protest | Kolkata HC sets aside order expelling Polish student

File picture.

File picture.  

He was part of an anti-CAA protest

Describing the order of expulsion of a Polish Student by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Kolkata “as paranoid overreaction, contrary to the rights enshrined in Article 21 of the Indian Constitution", the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday set aside the order of expulsion of February 14.

“The said order is held to be null and void, being de hors ( other than, not including, or outside the scope of) the Constitution of India and Indian law,” Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya said in his order.

The Court observed that the petitioner “ought to have been given a right of hearing prior to curtailing his valuable rights”. “In the present case, a ‘hearing’ was alleged to have been given to the petitioner after his expulsion order was issued, which makes such ‘hearing’ merely a lipservice and an eyewash,” the order read.

The FRRO, Kolkata had issued a “Leave India” notice after he allegedly participated in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Kamil Siedcynski, a student of Masters at Jadavpur University has been studying in India since 2016. He was likely to complete his course by August 2020.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Citizenship Amendment Act
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 9:49:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/anti-caa-protest-kolkata-hc-sets-aside-order-expelling-polish-student/article31105668.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY