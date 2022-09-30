Another Calcutta High Court Judge says he is willing to join the fight against corruption

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing his solidarity with Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Calcutta High Court Judge Biswajit Basu on Thursday made scathing remarks on the alleged corruption in the recruitment in State-run schools in West Bengal and said he wants to join Justice Gangopadhyay in fighting the menace .

Making the observations while hearing a case on irregularities in the recruitment in State-run schools, Justice Basu said the corruption which is coming to fore in the investigation “was just the tip of the iceberg”.

“I don’t know where it will end. Clean out the trash first. The entire panel should be dismissed. Arrangements should be made so that people who are illegally appointed cannot participate in the government recruitment process,” Justice Basu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Judge’s observations assumes significance as Justice Gangopadhyay had directed a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the destruction of OMR sheets in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) held in 2014, earlier this week. In the past one year, Justice Gangopadhyay has directed a CBI probe into the recruitment scam on 12 occasions.

On Thursday Justice Gangopadhyay directed the School Service Commission to recruit a job applicant, Priyanka Shaw, by October 28. Earlier this month, he had given an interview to a Bengali News television channel, which sparked a political debate. He has also been making regular observations on the recruitment scam in the court in recent months.

While former Minister Partha Chatterjee and several key officials related to West Bengal School Service Commission are behind bars for their alleged involvement in the scam, job seekers are continuing with their protests even as the Durga Puja festival has set in. The West Bengal Government had announced that it would start a fresh recruitment as per the High Court’s instruction.