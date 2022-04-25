Anish Khan family challenges SIT investigation report

28-year-old student was found dead in the early hours of February 19

The advocates appearing for the family of student leader Anish Khan on Monday challenged the investigation report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the death of the 28-year-old student. Senior Advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said that no real attempt had been made to investigate the crime and apprehend the culprits. Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of the Calcutta High Court asked the advocate to file an affidavit in seven days. The matter will come up for hearing on May 12.

On February 19, the SIT submitted a progress report on the investigation before the court. The 82-page report was accepted and taken on record by the court. While the contents of the report is not yet available in public, the developments in the court on Monday indicate that the family is not happy with what has been suggested in the report.

CBI probe demand

Anish Khan was found dead in the early hours of February 19 last. His family members have been alleging that he was killed and have been demanding a probe by the CBI. Anish Khan’s father Salem Khan has maintained that four persons barged into the house at Amta in the early hours of February 19 and threw Anish from the second floor of the house. Mr. Khan had said that of the four persons, one was in police uniform and the other three in civic volunteer dress. The SIT was constituted by the government on February 21 and it is headed by Additional director general (CID) Gyanwant Singh.

The body had to be exhumed for a second post-mortem at the instructions of the High Court and the mobile phone was sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad, for its contents to be produced before the court. Two police personnel Home Guard Kashinath Bera and Civic Police Volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya, posted at the local Amta Police station, have been arrested in connection with the death.