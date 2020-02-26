AMU V-C welcomes HC order on police action

Ghaziabad

The Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Tariq Mansoor, has welcomed the orders of the Allahabad High Court regarding the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission pertaining to the police action on the intervening night of December 15-16, 2019. Welcoming the order of the High Court Bench, Prof. Mansoor said that the university administration had provided all cooperation to the NHRC team which inquired into the chain of events that occurred on the night of December 15.

He said that they provided the inquiry committee with the CCTV footage and other necessary evidence in the unfortunate incidents of violence.

On the directives of the High Court, Prof. Mansoor said that the university administration was making all possible efforts to communicate with the students and create an atmosphere of mutual trust. He added that a detailed report will be presented before the court during the next hearing.

Salman Imtiaz, president AMU Students’ Union (2018-19), said the AMU V-C and Registrar should take responsibility and resign.