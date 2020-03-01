AMU urges alumni to help Delhi riot victims

Ghaziabad

01 March 2020 01:58 IST

Aligarh Muslim University has urged its retired employees and alumni to voluntarily contribute to the rehabilitation of the members of affected families in recent incidents of communal violence in north-east Delhi.

In an appeal issued on Saturday, Finance Officer S.M. Jawed Akhtar said the recent riots in north-east Delhi have led to the loss of many lives and a huge amount of property and those who wish to contribute may send their donations to two different bank accounts, one meant for Indian nationals and the other for foreign nationals and foreign institutions. Prof. Akhtar said the AMU Vice-Chancellor will constitute a committee to decide the format and criteria of payment to the members of riot-affected families.

