AMU students lend support to jailed union members

Around 200 students of Aligarh Muslim University took out a march in solidarity with two students’ union members who are in jail since August 1 for “creating disturbance” on campus.

The students had allegedly misbehaved with the Registrar and tried to lock him in his office. They also created a ruckus in the Vice-Chancellor’s office in his absence.

In a memorandum submitted to the District Magistrate, the students expressed concern for the outgoing AMUSU leaders Huzaifa Amir (secretary) and Hamza Sufiyan (vice-president). “We are shocked to note that fake cases out of political vendetta have been filed against them,” the memorandum said.

Demanding that legal process be expedited, union president Salman Imtiaz said, “They are students and not criminals and should be dealt with accordingly. The charges are politically motivated.”

He demanded reinvestigation of the report submitted by the SIT.

Local sources say that the district administration has added some previous cases against the union members which pertain to stopping a Tiranga Yatra on campus.

University spokesperson Shafey Kidwai said the administration gave the permission to the students to give the memorandum as it was about expediting the legal process.

The ABVP has demanded the lodging of a sedition case against those Kashmiri students who held a protest on Thursday on the AMU campus.