Kolkata

Amitabh praises Kolkata sanitisation drive

Asks the officials in Mumbai if they could do the same

The efforts of the Kolkata Muncipal Corporation (KMC) to use sprinkler machines to spray disinfectants in different parts of the city has earned the praise of actor Amitabh Bachchan. Not only did he laud this initiative but also asked the officials in Mumbai if they could do the same.

 

“wow...this is fantastic...Mumbai, hello ... can the authorities please do this for us too,” he tweeted on Thursday in response to a tweet, where the video of the sprinklers used in a south Kolkata neighborhood was tagged.

Debasish Kumar, Member Mayor in Council, Parks and Squares of the KMC, said the applause by the actor comes as a “huge encouragement for the KMC as well as the workers who are engaging in sanitising activities in such distressing times”.

“We have about 20 such vehicles, which are usually used for reducing roadside pollution. But since Monday, we are using chemicals like chlorine, sodium- hydrochloride to sanitise the areas where crowds are assembling,” he told The Hindu on Friday.

These sprinkler machines were usually used in markets, near police stations and health establishments and the process would continue till the lockdown ended, he added.

