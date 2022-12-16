Amitabh Bachchan should be given Bharat Ratna for his contribution to Indian cinema, says Mamata Banerjee

December 16, 2022 05:29 am | Updated 03:15 am IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that veteran actor and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan should be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

“Although not officially, but from Bengal, we will raise this demand to honour Amitabh Bachchan with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema for such a long time,” Ms. Banerjee said, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).

Mr. Bachchan was present at the event and he inaugurated 28th edition of the KIFF along with other dignitaries. The Chief Minister also made a political point and said, “Bengal always fights with courage for humanity, for unity in diversity. Bengal never bows down to anyone.”

About 183 films from 42 countries will be screened at 10 State-run cinema halls from December 15-22, 2022 in Kolkata during the KIFF. The inaugural film at the event was the Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan starrer Abhimaan (1973) directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

During the event, actor and Trinamool Congress MP from Asansol Shatrughan Sinha also said that Mr. Bachchan should be declared a ”national icon”.

Mr. Bachchan has been regular at the KIFF’s inaugural events over the past few years. He was accompanied by his wife and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan. During her address, the Chief Minister also recalled how Ms. Bachchan had campaigned for the Trinamool Congress in the 2021 Assembly polls.

In his inaugural address at the event, Mr. Bachchan traced the history of cinema censorship in the country from the times of British Raj. “Even now, questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression,” he said, referring to various Acts that are used for the censorship of cinema.

A host of actors from Bollywood and Kolkata’s film fraternity were present at the event, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and singers Kumar Sanu and Arijit Singh.