Amit Shah cancels Bengal tour

The Home Minister is said to be keeping a close watch on developments related to farmers’ protests and the low intensity blast near the Israeli embassy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s tour of poll-bound West Bengal scheduled for January 30-31 was cancelled late Friday evening. Mr. Shah was expected to fly in to Kolkata on Friday night itself for the trip which included public rallies and former Forest Minister of the State Rajib Banerjee joining the BJP.

Sources in Mr. Shah’s office confirmed the same to The Hindu. Mr. Shah is said to be keeping a close watch on developments with regard to protests by farmers against three agricultural related laws but also the low intensity blast which took place close to the Israeli embassy on Friday evening.

The situation at various points on Delhi borders continued to remain tense on Friday after a face-off between a group claiming to be locals of Ghazipur and Singhu demanding that farmers unions remove their tents and end their protests from the area.

The low intensity blast near the Israeli embassy, less than a couple of kilometres from where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were attending the Beating Retreat (the conclusion of Republic Day ceremonials) is also being closely monitored, said the sources.