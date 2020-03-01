Kolkata

Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata amid anti-CAA protests

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally at the Shaheed Minar Ground where the State BJP will felicitate him for the passage of the amended citizenship law in Parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday arrived in the city on a day-long visit, as opposition parties protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act and raised ‘Go Back’ slogans outside the airport.

Mr. Shah was greeted by the West Bengal BJP leadership, led by State party president Dilip Ghosh.

Hundreds of protesters of the Left Front and Congress, holding black flags and anti-CAA posters, demonstrated outside gate number 1 of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

Police had put up a barricade to prevent them from crossing over to the entrance of the airport.

Mr. Shah is scheduled to address a rally at the Shaheed Minar Ground, where the State BJP will felicitate him for the passage of the amended citizenship law in Parliament. BJP national president J.P. Nadda will also attend the public meeting.

The Home Minister will inaugurate a new building of National Security Guards at Rajarhat, and hold closed-door meetings with the State BJP leadership along with Mr. Nadda.

Mr. Shah will also visit the Kalighat Temple in south Kolkata.

