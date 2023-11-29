ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah accuses TMC MPs of bringing disgrace to Parliament

November 29, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - Kolkata

Amit Shah's comments come after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee last week suggested that the BJP was planning to expel Ms. Moitra from Parliament

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the crowd during a public rally at Dharmatala in Kolkata on November 29, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an apparent reference to Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query case, asserted on November 29 that TMC MPs have compromised the dignity of Parliament by accepting bribes and gifts.

While addressing a mega rally in Kolkata, Mr. Shah called for the removal of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the 2026 Assembly polls, setting the stage for this initiative in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Also read | I was asked who I speak to at night and which hotels I stayed in and with whom in the last five years: Mahua Moitra

"Even TMC MPs have tarnished the dignity of Parliament. Can MPs who seek gifts and bribes in exchange for questions contribute positively to West Bengal? The TMC has stained West Bengal's reputation due to corruption," Mr. Shah stated without explicitly naming anyone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah's comments come after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee last week suggested that the BJP was planning to expel Ms. Moitra from Parliament, contending that such action would benefit the lawmaker from Krishnanagar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had last month submitted a complaint against the TMC member, accusing her of accepting bribes for posing questions in the House at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ
Decoding the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee’s probe against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, led by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, submitted its report on the allegations against Moitra to the Speaker's office earlier this month. The report, endorsed by a majority in the Committee, recommended Moitra's expulsion from the House, accusing her of accepting "illegal gratifications" to raise questions in Parliament at the businessman's behest.

In response, Ms. Moitra dismissed the decision as a "pre-fixed match by a kangaroo court" and deemed it a "death of parliamentary democracy".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US