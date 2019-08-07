‘Amend Bills, add new provisions’

Rajasthan’s civil rights groups on Tuesday sought amendments in the Bills against mob lynching and honour killing through an Ordinance to remove “discrepancies” and make new provisions regarding dereliction of duty by public servants, unlawful assembly and shelter homes for couples.

Activists said though there were problems and inadequacies with both the Bills, their positive aspects included recognition of lynching and honour killing as hate crimes, enhanced punishments, identification of victims’ rights and provisions for mandatory compensation. Some flaws could be removed through an Ordinance, they said.

In the Rajasthan Protection from Lynching Bill, 2019, the concept of neglect of duty by the public servants, making them accountable as implementers of law, was missing.

The Bill against honour killing did not include the parents and family of the aggrieved as those who would interfere with a matrimonial alliance and only made an unlawful assembly guilty of such a crime, they said. There was no provision for a declaration by the couple in a situation of violence so that a civil injunction against the violators could be obtained, they pointed out.