Amarinder seeks PM’s nod to cancel final exams

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking permission to let the State government adhere to its decision on cancellation of university-college examinations in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.
In his letter, the Chief Minister has urged the Prime Minister to advise the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the University Grants Commission to reconsider its decision on mandatory conduct of final term exams by September. “UGC may be asked to reiterate its earlier issued guidelines of April 29, 2020, wherein it had been clearly mentioned that the guidelines were advisory in nature and each State-university would chart out its own plan of action taking into consideration the issues pertaining to COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote.
Capt. Amarinder wrote that the State government had on July 3, 2020, decided to cancel all pending UG and PG final term examinations and to promote the students on the basis of performance in previous years-semesters.
“Conducting online examination for such a large number of students, majority of whom reside in rural areas without assured access to computers-laptops and internet, is also not possible,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath