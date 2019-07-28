Amarinder scraps Fazilka DC’s order on dress code

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday scrapped the orders of the Fazilka Deputy Commissioner imposing a dress code on employees.

‘Casual dress unkempt’

DC Manpreet Singh Chhatwal had reportedly issued the orders on a written request by the employees’ union which had sought a formal dress code as they found the casual dress ‘unkempt’.

An official spokesperson said the Chief Minister has directed the DC to forward the union request to the State government for further action, as deemed necessary.

“Any decision on the matter would be taken after due consideration of all relevant aspects of the issue,” said the spokesperson.

‘Not feasible’

The Chief Minister said imposition of a dress code in a government office did not, on the face of it, appear to be a feasible option. Other ways could be explored to ensure office decorum, he said, adding that the State government did not have any dress code in place for its employees and hence, it was not reasonable to expect employees in one district office to follow any such code.

As per the DC’s orders, male employees would have been required, with effect from July 29, 2019, to abstain from wearing T-shirts and female employees would have been required to mandatorily wear dupattas.

Any violation of the dress code would have invited action, according to the orders.