Amarinder hits out at Sukhbir Badal

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday hit out at Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal over the latter’s reaction to the budget. Capt. Amarinder said in absence of any real cause for criticism, the Akali leader was once again resorting to making “illogical” comments.

On Mr. Badal calling him (Capt. Amarinder) a businessman, the Chief Minister said, “Considering the wide array of business interests (cable, hotels, transport etc) in which the Badal family had involved itself during the 10 years of their rule, it is Sukhbir and his kin who are the real businessmen.”

The Chief Minister also took a swipe at Mr. Badal and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal for deriding the ‘Ideal Chief Minister’ award recently conferred on him by the Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad.

“It is clearly a case of sour grapes for them,” he said, adding that none of the Badals could ever dream of being considered for such an honour – the reason for their angst at anyone else being awarded for their good work.

Transparent governance

“SAD is in a total disarray as a result of Sukhbir’s ineffective style of functioning,” said Capt. Amarinder, adding that as a contrast to the former Deputy Chief Minister’s style of functioning, he believed in delegating responsibilities to ensure more effective and transparent governance in the larger interest of the State and its people. This resulted in bringing back on track the State’s economy, he said.