‘Allow window for return before lockdown extension’

Regional parties in Kashmir demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ensure the shifting of stranded J&K residents before rolling out any fresh lockdown programme to counter the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the J&K official figures, over 800 students and 2,500 others from J&K are stranded in 18 States across India.

National Conference leader Sajjad Shaheen appealed to the Prime Minister to keep in mind the plight of thousands of stranded students, labourers and small traders from J&K stuck in different parts of the country. “The government should provide a window for return of these stranded persons so that they could return home and join their families,” said Mr. Shaheen. The NC leader said he has been receiving SOS calls from the stranded people and their families.

‘Survival difficult’

CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami said the lockdown has made survival of hundreds of locals from J&K, stranded across the country, difficult. “Women and children also among the stranded. Handicrafts, labourers and students from J&K are stranded in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana. They have exhausted their earnings and are facing difficulties,” he said.

A group of Kashmir labourers, who were reportedly putting up in a tent in Himachal Pradesh, were told by the police to vacate. Several patients from J&K who had gone to Delhi and Chandigarh for treatment are stuck there, Mr. Tarigami said.

Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also expressed concern over the plight of J&K residents stranded in various parts of the country.

“A number of J&K students and pilgrims evacuated by the Government of India from Iran have been declared negative for COVID-19 after spending a mandatory quarantine period in Mumbai and Rajasthan. Ironically, it is the J&K authorities who have shown complete indifference towards them and have refused their return to their homeland,” Mr. Bukhari said.

He demanded special domestic flights to facilitate the return of the stranded J&K residents.