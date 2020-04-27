Allow opening of industries, shops in some areas: Amarinder

Amid the ongoing lockdown, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged the Union Home Minister to allow opening of small shops, businesses and industries in all areas except the containment zones, with full compliance of COVID-19 prevention measures.

Centre’s request

In a letter sent to Home Minister Amit Shah, in response to the Centre’s request for a written submission of issues faced by the State, the Chief Minister has highlighted the pending issues that need the urgent attention of the Centre.

Among the various State-related issues pending for the Centre’s attention, Captain Amarinder listed release of Punjab’s GST arrears of ₹4,386.37 crore, as well as a revenue deficit grant to meet the shortfall in revenue combined with need for higher expenditure on relief and healthcare to manage and contain COVID-19.

Other pending issues cited by the Chief Minister include bonus to farmers for staggered purchase of wheat, as well as direct cash assistance to daily industrial and agricultural labour including the migrant labour.

He also reiterated the State’s demand for assistance to MSMEs and power generation and distribution companies by way of interest subvention, deferment of loans by commercial banks and reduction in GST on coal.

‘Early action’

These issues were of paramount importance and needed immediate attention, said Capt. Amarinder, urging the Home Ministry to “appreciate and ensure an early action on these issues for further effective management of COVID-19 as also to provide requisite relief to all those who are adversely affected by this crisis.’