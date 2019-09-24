Allahabad High Court refuses stay on law student’s arrest

The Allahabad High Court on Monday refused to grant relief to the Shahjahanpur law student seeking a stay on her possible arrest in an extortion case filed by BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, who is accused of raping her.

Mr. Chinmayanand, who was arrested on Friday, was shifted on Monday from a Shahjahanpur jail to a Lucknow hospital, where he was tested for cardiac problems.

The Special Investigation Team probing the case submitted a report in a sealed cover before a two-judge Bench.

Expressing satisfaction with the probe so far, the Bench of Justices Manoj Mishra and Manju Rani Chauhan fixed October 22 for the probe team to submit the next report. The woman was also present in the courtroom.

The postgraduate law student had sought a stay on her arrest after the SIT booked her and arrested three men for allegedly trying to extort money from Mr. Chinmayanand.

Fresh petition

“If the victim wants any relief in this regard, she may file a fresh petition before an appropriate Bench,” the High Court said. “This Bench was nominated to the case only for monitoring the investigation in this matter and has no jurisdiction to pass order on stay of arrest.”

Chinmayanand in ICU

Mr. Chinmayanand has been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute in Lucknow, where cardiologists examined him, Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar said.

Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent Amit Agarwal said angiography was done and no significant blockage was found, adding that angioplasty was not required.

The 72-year-old will be stabilised with medicines in four or five days and his discharge will be planned in due course of time, the doctor said. Mr. Chinmayanand was arrested last Friday and sent to 14 days’ judicial custody. He has been booked under Sections 354 D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.