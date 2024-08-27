GIFT a SubscriptionGift
All police vehicles registered under the name of Police Commissioner, says Kolkata Police

BJP leader Amit Malviya has alleged that the accused was riding a motorcycle registered in the name of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal on the night of doctor’s rape and murder

Updated - August 27, 2024 09:53 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 09:27 pm IST - KOLKATA

Moyurie Som
Amit Malviya alleged on social media that the accused, Sanjay Roy, was riding a motorcycle registered in the name of Kolkata Police Commissioner.

Amit Malviya alleged on social media that the accused, Sanjay Roy, was riding a motorcycle registered in the name of Kolkata Police Commissioner. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Kolkata Police on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) clarified that all vehicles of the police force are registered under the name of the Police Commissioner.

On Tuesday (August 27, 2024), the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national spokesperson Amit Malviya alleged on social media platform X that the accused, Sanjay Roy, was riding a motorcycle registered in the name of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal on the night of the rape and murder of a doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH).

“Some individuals on social media are attempting to create confusion around this. To clarify, all government vehicles belonging to Kolkata Police are officially registered under the Commissioner of Police before being assigned to various units,” Kolkata Police wrote on their social media handles shortly after.

The accused, who was employed as a civic police volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was seen by his estranged family and his neighbours using a motorcycle bearing a ‘Kolkata Police’ sticker in the months preceding the rape and murder of the doctor at the RGKMCH. Mr. Roy’s sister, also employed by the police, had earlier told local television channel ABP Ananda that he had told his family the motorcycle had been given to him by his workplace.

Kolkata rape and murder: CBI seeks polygraph test of city police Assistant Sub-Inspector

In their clarification on Tuesday (August 27, 2024), the Kolkata Police also said they had seized Mr. Roy’s motorcycle before handing it over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the probe into the case. 

Family dismisses claims

On Monday (August 26, 2024), the Kolkata Police faced criticism after a video surfaced online allegedly showing a large group of people crowding the crime scene in the seminar hall at RGKMCH moments after the victim’s body was discovered. 

The victim’s parents subsequently dismissed the police’s claims that no outsiders were allowed inside the 40 ft cordon where the body was found.

Section added

In a related development, the CBI added Section 467 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the financial irregularities case surrounding the administration of the RGKMCH. This Section has been added to the First Information Report lodged by the CBI on August 24 under Sections 420 and 120B of the erstwhile IPC, and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

Kolkata / sexual assault & rape / crime

