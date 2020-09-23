Akali Dal rebels approach Election Commission to register new party

CHANDIGARH

Shiromani Akali Dal rebels, led by Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, have approached the Election Commission of India to register their new political outfit Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic), party leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa said on Tuesday.

Mr. Sukhdev Dhindsa and his son, former Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, were expelled from the SAD for “anti-party” activities earlier this year. They had rebelled against the top party leadership, demanding Sukhbir Badal’s resignation to restore the party’s “lost glory”.

Mr. Parminder said an application has been submitted to the EC. “We had applied a couple of days ago. We are hopeful once the required process is completed the party will be registered,” he said.

Mr. Parminder said the party’s objective would be to provide good governance to the State and its people, and to fight for the rights of Punjab. Hitting out at the SAD, Mr. Parminder said it had lost all credibility among the masses. “The Badal family has been using the party for their personal interests.” He said the party will also be looking forward to forge alliances with like-minded parties.