Airtel subsidiary’s largest data center in East India by 2024

November 23, 2022

Bharti Airtel subsidiary Nxtra Data Ltd on Tuesday said the company will invest ₹600 crore in the development to build the 25 MW data center in Kolkata. The largest data center in East India, when developed will serve the underserved markets of east and north-east regions along with the SAARC countries and fulfill the growing needs of enterprises and global cloud players, said Rajesh Tapadia, Nxtra Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held in Bengal Silicon Valley, Kolkata where company officials West Bengal Information Technology and Electronics Minister Babul Supriyo, and West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation managing director Debashis Sen were present.

The 25 MW facility that will come up in New Town, Kolkata will be a green facility, sourcing clean energy for running its operations. “Once ready, it will be Nxtra’s 1st large-scale facility in east India in addition to its already existing 12 large and 120 edge facilities across India. It will be fully operational by 2024,” a press statement issued by the company said.

Mr. Tapadia added that the company is on an expansion spree and will invest over ₹5000 crore over the next four years to expand its capacity by 3X to over 400 MW. “The company has already invested and partnered with eight organizations to source more than 180,000 MWh of renewable energy. Nxtra has the ambition to reach net zero by 2031,” he added.