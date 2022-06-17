Agnipath scheme | Protesters block railway tracks at Thakurnagar in West Bengal

Jammu Tawi Guwahati Express train set on fire by a mob in protest against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme, in Hajipur, on June 17. | Photo Credit: PTI

Train services under the Sealdah section of Railway was disrupted due to the protests.

Protests over Agnipath scheme erupted in West Bengal on June 17. Protesting youth blocked railway tracks at Thakurnagar Railway Station in State’s North 24 Parganas district. The protests started at about 7.45 a.m. and continued till 9 .30 a.m. The youths carrying the national flag demanded withdrawal of recruitment under Agnipath scheme. Train services under the Sealdah section of Railway was disrupted due to the protests. Advertisement Advertisement Also Read Explained | The Agnipath scheme for armed forces There was no reports of any violence. After the railway blockade, the youths gathered near the residence of Union Minister of State for Shipping, Ports and Waterways and Bongaon Bharatiya Janata Party MP Santanu Thakur. The police prevented the protesters from going to the residence of BJP MP. Youths also protested on Friday morning at Howrah Bridge for a few minutes disrupting traffic on bridge connecting twin cities of Howrah and Kolkata. On Thursday evening, there was protests at Bhatpara in Noth 24 Parganas district on the same issue, when youths took to the streets. The Trinamool Congress has demanded withdrawal of recruitment under Agnipath scheme.