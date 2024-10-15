ADVERTISEMENT

Agitating doctors take out protest rally in Kolkata, thousands join them

Updated - October 15, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Kolkata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seems unconcerned that young doctors are on a fast-unto-death, says one of the protesting doctors

PTI

A large gathering at the ‘Droh carnival’, the human-chain protest demonstration against the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, October 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Agitating junior doctors launched their 'Droher Carnival' (carnival of protest) from Rani Rashmoni Road in the city's Esplanade area on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) shortly after the Calcutta High Court set aside prohibitory orders in areas near the Durga Puja Carnival on Red Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rally saw participation of people from all walks of life, who joined the doctors in demanding justice for the murdered medic of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Also read: Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Junior doctors’ hunger strike enters 11th day

"This is a response from the common people who want to protest against the West Bengal government's insensitive approach. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seems unconcerned that young doctors are on a fast-unto-death," said Debasish Halder, one of the protesting doctors. The medics have been on a fast-unto-death since October 5.

Private hospital doctors in Bengal start cease work for 48 hours in support of fasting junior doctors

Participants chanted slogans such as "We want justice, we demand justice," and sang songs like "Justice for Abhaya," while others marched alongside, holding posters highlighting the junior doctors' demands.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Joint Platform of Doctors organised the 'Droher Carnival' to express solidarity with the agitating junior doctors. The event took place on Rani Rashmoni Road, adjacent to Red Road, where the West Bengal government has been hosting the Durga Puja Carnival since 2016, showcasing award-winning idols.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US