Agitating doctors take out protest rally in Kolkata, thousands join them

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seems unconcerned that young doctors are on a fast-unto-death, says one of the protesting doctors

Updated - October 15, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
A large gathering at the ‘Droh carnival’, the human-chain protest demonstration against the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

A large gathering at the ‘Droh carnival’, the human-chain protest demonstration against the rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Tuesday, October 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Agitating junior doctors launched their 'Droher Carnival' (carnival of protest) from Rani Rashmoni Road in the city's Esplanade area on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) shortly after the Calcutta High Court set aside prohibitory orders in areas near the Durga Puja Carnival on Red Road.

The rally saw participation of people from all walks of life, who joined the doctors in demanding justice for the murdered medic of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Also read: Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Junior doctors’ hunger strike enters 11th day

"This is a response from the common people who want to protest against the West Bengal government's insensitive approach. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seems unconcerned that young doctors are on a fast-unto-death," said Debasish Halder, one of the protesting doctors. The medics have been on a fast-unto-death since October 5.

Private hospital doctors in Bengal start cease work for 48 hours in support of fasting junior doctors

Participants chanted slogans such as "We want justice, we demand justice," and sang songs like "Justice for Abhaya," while others marched alongside, holding posters highlighting the junior doctors' demands.

The Joint Platform of Doctors organised the 'Droher Carnival' to express solidarity with the agitating junior doctors. The event took place on Rani Rashmoni Road, adjacent to Red Road, where the West Bengal government has been hosting the Durga Puja Carnival since 2016, showcasing award-winning idols.

Published - October 15, 2024 06:49 pm IST

Kolkata / West Bengal

