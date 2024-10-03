After Tillotama, it’s time to demand justice for tram, say lovers of Kolkata’s historical mode of transport

Tram lovers of Kolkata will gather on Saturday (October 5, 2024) evening for a protest march to save this 152-year-old mode of transport, saying the procession was a “Call of Tillotama” — Tillotama being a poetic name of the city and also the name given to the on-duty doctor who was raped and murdered at the R.G. Kar Hospital.

The procession, called by CTUA, or Calcutta Tram Users’ Association, will begin at 4 p.m. from the Vidyasagar statue near College Square and head to Shyam Bazar. The organisation, whose key members are part of the panel formed last year by the Calcutta High Court for the upkeep of the iconic tram, is now highly critical of the West Bengal government ever since the Transport Minister made it clear last month that the State was no longer keen on retaining the tram.

“’Say it over and over, say it loudly, any lie will become true’ — history has taught us that this is a favourite tactic of dictators. It is very unfortunate that Kolkata’s trams are also a victim of this today. Where the average speed of daily transport in the city is 15-20 km/hr, the tram can easily run at 40 km. The tram does not block anyone’s road; rather, it is the tram that cannot move due to illegal parking and loading/unloading of goods blocking the tram route,” CTUA said in a statement, challenging the Minister’s remarks that the tram was slow and an impediment to traffic.

“At present, there are only 10 trams in the city even though there are about approximately 10 lakh cars plying in the city every day. Is it then right to blame the tram for traffic jams? In a densely-populated city like Calcutta, public transport systems like the tram need to be introduced now in such a way that the use of small private cars is reduced. If not, after 10 years, if the wheels of the car do not turn into wings, how will the car move?” it said.

“An elected government cannot focus solely on budget cuts without developing a plan for the future that addresses these problems. Is the attractive land of tram depots the main reason for giving up trams today? A cheap, risk-free, non-polluting public transport like the tram is currently operational in several countries and is also being reintroduced in Pakistan. And we are moving towards a terrible future citing lame excuses? Corruption and greed have led to the death of both Tilottama and the tram. We have been on the road for the past two months demanding justice for Tilottama. We are now requesting you to join us to demand justice for trams,” the statement, signed by CTUA president Debasish Bhattacharyya and general secretary Mahadeb Shi, stated.

