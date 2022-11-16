After Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP leaders miss a welcoming Governor at Kolkata Raj Bhavan

November 16, 2022 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - Kolkata

Over the past three months, one of the usual sights of West Bengal politics has become less frequent. On any important political issue, the legislators and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would rally to the Raj Bhavan and meet the Governor. The Governor would acknowledge the demands of the BJP delegation and give voice to it during his media interactions.

After Jagdeep Dhankhar — the former West Bengal Governor — vacated the Raj Bhavan and was elected as Vice-President of India, the West Bengal BJP’s visits to Raj Bhawan have dried up.

Minister’s remarks on President Murmu

However, the remark of State’s Minister Akhil Giri directed at President Dropuadi Murmu gave the BJP an opportunity to once again rally to Raj Bhavan. On November 14, scores of BJP MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari marched to Raj Bhavan. Dozens of BJP lawmakers with placards with photographs of the President around their necks marched to Raj Bhavan seeking Governor’s intervention in the matter. Governor La Ganesan was, however, not present at Raj Bhawan.

Mr. Adhikari appeared to be miffed at the developments. “This is a demand not an appeal. Since the Chief Minister has not acted against him [Akhil Giri] there is enough scope in the Constitution for the Governor to advise the Chief Minister to sack the Minister. Whether he is in Delhi, Imphal, or Chennai, how he does it is his matter.” Mr. Adhikari said addressing media persons outside Raj Bhavan.

The Nandigram MLA also said that he had not come to Raj Bhavan to sip tea with officials. A memorandum signed by 36 BJP MLAs was submitted to Raj Bhawan demanding action against the Minister as well as registering police cases against him.

After July this year when Mr. Dhankhar went to Delhi, Manipur Governor La Ganesan was given charge of Governor of Kolkata Raj Bhavan. Till Wednesday evening, Governor La Ganesan was not available in Kolkata and there has been no meeting between the BJP lawmakers and the Governor since the Minister’s remarks came to the fore. The Statewide protests by the BJP seeking resignation of the Bengal Minister have also dried up.

Several BJP leaders do not hesitate from saying that they are missing former Mr. Dhankhar. BJP MLA from Asansol Dakshin Agnimitra Paul, who had accompanied Mr. Adhikari to Raj Bhavan said that Jagdeep Dhankhar was like an “ Abhibhavak [Guardian]” and that the BJP leader’s miss him.

Not only do the State BJP leaders feel that the Raj Bhavan under the present dispensation is not prompt in taking up the issues raised by the party, but a section of its leaders are also jittery about the bonhomie between Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Earlier this month, Ms. Banerjee visited Chennai and participated in a family event of La. Ganesan indicating that the tussle between Raj Bhawan and State Secretariat is a thing of the past.