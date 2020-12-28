After government at doorstep Mamata announces redressal camp in neighborhood

Describing the State government’s outreach programme “'Duare Sarkar”' (government at the doorsteps) as a “huge success” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a new grievance redressal mechanism “'Paray Samadhan” (Redressal in the neighborhood).

Ms. Banerjee, who held an administrative meeting district in Birbhum district, announced that the new initiative will begin from January 2 and continue till February 15. “It will be a New Year'’s gift to the people,” Ms Banerjee said.

State Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said a separate task force comprising senior officials has been set up for the “Paray Samadhan” programme.

Mr. Bandyopadhyay, who was also present at the administrative meeting said the scheme has reached about 1.5 crore people and about 20,000 camps have been organised in the State.

Earlier in the day, the Trinamool Congress also issued statement saying that the State government has allocated ₹8,700 crore for the “Duare Sarkar” programme and the added the programme is “ model for the entire world”.

New strain worries

Meanwhile, addressing the officials particularly the State’s Health Secretary Ms. Banerjee urged them remain on guard against the new strain of coronavirus which has surfaced in the United Kingdom and a few other European countries.

“A new strain of coronavirus has surfaced in the UK and it is being said that it is more potent. We should be prepared for this. Some countries including UK and Italy have again started lockdown. We should be serious about it and shouldn’t let our guards down,” the Chief Minister said.

In the past 24 hours West Bengal has recorded 1,028 new cases 1,028 COVID-19 infections and 27 deaths due to the virus. The total number of mortalities in the State increased to 9625. The numbers of samples tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours have reduced to 28,095.