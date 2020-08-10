After father, son dies of virus in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR

10 August 2020 23:24 IST

A software engineer who had come to perform his father’s last rites in Odisha’s Ganjam district died of COVID-19 here. His father was also a victim of coronavirus.

U. Satyanarayan Rao, working in a Bengaluru-based IT firm, died in a private hospital on Monday. His father U. Shankar Rao had succumbed to the infection in a COVID hospital in Ganjam district on July 14. After performing the last rites, the son had fallen ill and was admitted to the MKCG Hospital, Berhampur. He was subsequently discharged upon feeling well. He had planned his return to Bengaluru on July 26.

However, he complained of severe breathing uneasiness at the airport and was rushed to hospital. After a two-week hospitalisation, the engineer died.

Ganjam remained the worst affected district of Odisha, with 13,088 positive cases and 137 deaths. Khordha district has been witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases. It has so far reported 6,663 cases, the second highest after Ganjam.