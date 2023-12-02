After a long time, Visva-Bharati students, staffs get warm letter from V-C, who wants to be ‘positive and productive’

December 02, 2023 05:55 am | Updated 05:55 am IST - Kolkata

Students and staff of the Rabindranath Tagore-founded Visva-Bharati have a received a letter from the officiating Vice-Chancellor seeking their cooperation — probably the first warm communication in several years from the top official of an institution that had become accustomed to missives and show-cause notices.

Arts teacher Sanjoy Mallik took charge as the officiating Vice-Chancellor after Bidyut Chakrabarty’s five-year tenure ended on November 4. Prof. Chakrabarty was not one of the most popular V-Cs of this more than a hundred years old university and his term was marked with punitive measures taken mostly against teachers and other controversies.

“To my students, I remain a teacher; for my colleagues, I remain a colleague, for everyone in this university I remain a co-worker over and above my responsibilities of the chair. I look forward to all of you extending me your helping hand in times of need and holding hands together so that as a collective we can stand strong,” Prof. Mallik said in the letter, written, apart from English, in Bengali and Hindi.

“Above all else, ours is an academic institution, and teaching-learning is its prime focus. I would like to hold on to the conviction that as a university it always has, and will, strive to move forward in a direction that is positive and productive,” said the letter, issued late on Thursday evening.

Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association or VBUFA, a strong critic of the previous V-C, welcomed the letter. “We express gratitude to Prof. Mallik for his warm message reinforcing Visva-Bharati’s academic essence and its focus on teaching and learning. In the light of negative media attention generated by the ex-VC, this fundamental aspect had almost been overshadowed. We appreciate Prof. Mallik for freeing us from the ex-VC’s coercive and abusive communications. The ex-V-C misused the Visva Bharati website as his personal Facebook wall, targeting alumni, ashramites, students, teachers, and employees. Even esteemed figures like the Chief Minister, Prof. Amartya Sen, and the Bengali community were not spared,” said VBUFA president Sudipta Bhattacharyya.

But there are senior teachers on the campus who feel that the officiating V-C’s message to the students and staff, even though warm, does not say anything substantial. “It is a polite letter — something that comes after a long time — but it doesn’t reverse anything. Transfers that took place as punishment could have been reversed and show-cause notices and penal measures could have been placed under review,” said a senior teacher who did not want to be named.