Advisory council formedto aid Rajasthan CM

The Rajasthan government has formed an advisory council to aid and advise State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on ways and means to tackle challenges of economic growth and development of the state, an official release said on Saturday.

Rechristened Rajasthan Economic Transformation Advisory Council, the panel, to be chaired by the Chief Minister, also comprises noted economist Arvind Mayaram, who will be its vice chairman, the statement said.

The council will also be mandated to advise Mr. Gehlot on job creation in the State, besides monitoring effective implementation of the health and educational policies and programmes of the government, it added.

The council will have the State Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) and the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister as its ex-officio members.

Other members of the council include economists Rathin Roy and Ashok Gulati, businessmen Anil Agrawal and Laxmi Niwas Mittal, former banker Naina Lal Kidwai and actress Nandita Das.

With a provision to hold at least one meeting every six months, the council will also review various economic policies related issues of the State. The council will also have a separate working group whose members will be nominated by the Chief Minister, the statement said.