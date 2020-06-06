KolkataBERHAMPUR 06 June 2020 23:57 IST
Comments
Accused test positive,policemen quarantined
Updated: 06 June 2020 23:57 IST
All personnel of the Jarada police station in Odisha’s Ganjam district were directed to go for mandatory quarantine on Saturday as two persons arrested by them were found to be COVID-19 positive. According to the Berhampur SP, the accused were presented in a court on June 4, which sent them in judicial custody.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Kolkata
Read more...