All personnel of the Jarada police station in Odisha’s Ganjam district were directed to go for mandatory quarantine on Saturday as two persons arrested by them were found to be COVID-19 positive. According to the Berhampur SP, the accused were presented in a court on June 4, which sent them in judicial custody.
Accused test positive,policemen quarantined
