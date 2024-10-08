Accused in R.G. Kar rape and murder claims innocence; CBI list 11 evidences against him

A day after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against him in the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the accused Sanjay Roy on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) claimed innocence before a city court.

“I have something to say. If I don’t be allowed to speak, all blame will be put on me. I have not done anything. I am innocent. I don’t know anything about the case,” the accused told before a city court, where he was produced.

However, the charge sheet filed by the CBI lists 11 different pieces of evidence against the accused including recovery of his DNA samples from the body of the victim.

Roy, a civic police volunteer was arrested by Kolkata Police hours after the body of the doctor was found in the seminar room of the hospital. On Tuesday, he was produced before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, where a copy of the charge sheet was handed over to the lawyer representing the accused.

The charge sheet contains charges of rape and murder against the accused under Sections 64/66/103(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

According to sources, the CBI has brought charges against the accused based on various pieces of evidence, which includes CCTV footage where he is seen near the scene of crime and his mobile phone location as well recovery of a Bluetooth earphone near the scene of the crime. The charge sheet filed by the CBI also points that the DNA of the accused was found from the body of the victim as well blood strains of the victims from clothes and shoes of the accused. The 45-page charge sheet records statements of 128 witnesses and 90 documentary evidence including 65 articles recovered from the scene of the crime.

The CCTV footage points that the accused was seen in the hospital at 4.03 a.m. and was seen exiting the hospital at 4.37 a.m. on a motorbike. The agency has said that it is looking at the angle of larger conspiracy and destruction of evidence and is looking at the involvement of former principal of hospital Sandip Kumar Ghosh and ex-officer in charge of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal who are arrested in connection with tampering of evidence.

The process of framing of charges against the accused will be held on November 4 and an ‘in-camera’ will be held. Speculations have been raised about the involvement of multiple persons in the gruesome crime but the charge sheet filed on Monday had only mentioned Sanjay Roy. A section of doctors have announced a procession on Wednesday to the office of the CBI at Central Government Officers complex on Wednesday.

A three judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is also monitoring the investigation in the case and has issued a series of directives to both the Union government and West Bengal government. The parents of the deceased doctors on Tuesday sat in protests demanding justice for their deceased daughter.