Accused in Bogtui killing case dies in CBI custody

December 13, 2022 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - Kolkata

Trinamool Congress has raised questions over the role of Central investigating agencies

Shiv Sahay Singh

A security personnel stands guard near a damaged house at Bogtui village, in Birbhum district, on March 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

One of the prime accused in the Bogtui killings, Lalan Sheikh, was on Monday found dead in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. Sheikh was arrested by the CBI on December 4 and has been in CBI custody since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was kept in custody at a guest house of the CBI in Birbhum. According to sources in the agency, the accused was found at a “partial hanging” in a toilet of the guest house. The death of the accused in the CBI’s custody has triggered a huge political controversy, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) raising questions over the role of Central investigating agencies. Sheikh’s family members alleged that the CBI had killed him.

The violence occurred in Bogtui on March 21 when, after the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, a local Trinamool functionary, a group of locals set several houses on fire. Ten persons died in the violence. The investigation was handed over to the CBI on the instructions of the Calcutta High Court on March 25.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Since then, the CBI has arrested a number of accused persons in the case, and on June 20, the agency filed a charge sheet against 16 accused persons in connection with the violence. According to the CBI, the violence in the village was a retaliatory act in response to the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The charge sheet also said that the violence was the result of “long standing rivalry in the village between two groups”.

The death of the accused in CBI custody, however, will have a political impact as Central agencies are dealing with several cases where key persons, including TMC leaders, are behind the bars.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US