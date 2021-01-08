Abhishek Banerjee targets Suvendu on Narada sting videos

Kolkata

08 January 2021 01:59 IST

The Trinamool youth leader challenges those accusing him of extortion to prove charges against him

Trinamool Congress MP and president of the party’s youth wing, Abhishek Banerjee, on Thursday raked up the issue of Narada sting videos, targeting Suvendu Adhikari, who recently quit the State’s ruling party and joined the BJP.

Mr. Adhikari was one of the leaders who was allegedly seen accepting cash on camera in the videos that were made public by Narada news in 2016. Three of the dozen of Trinamool leaders who had featured in the sting videos, including Mukul Roy and Sovan Chatterjee, have joined the BJP.

“Who was seen accepting cash on camera ... Now they are trying to paint themselves as symbol of honesty,” Mr. Banerjee asked party supporters at a public rally at Gangarampur in north Bengal. The Trinamool youth leader also challenged those accusing him of “extortion” to prove their charges against him. Mr. Banerjee said that if the charges were proved against him he could be publicly hanged. Only a day ago the Diamond Harbour MP had sent a legal notice to Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo for levelling allegations of corruption against him. Mr. Banerjee once again targeted the BJP leadership calling them ‘bahiragata’ (outsiders.)

“I am saying it loud and clear that Kailash Vijayvargiya is an outsider ... Amit Shah is an outsider,” he said.

Mr. Adhikari responded by saying that the investigating agencies are already looking into the Narada issue. He instead referred to the recent raids conducted by the CBI at the residence of Vijay Mishra, a Trinamool youth leader and close associate of Mr. Banerjee. Taunting the Trinamool leadership by calling it a “private company,” Mr. Adhikari alleged that the TMC leadership was involved in cattle and coal smuggling. Mr. Adhikari said he would go ahead with his rally at Nandigram on Friday, though the Trinamool had cancelled its plans of holding a rally in the same region.