Abhishek Banerjee targets Home Minister after ED grilling

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee interacts with media after appearing before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the alleged coal pilferage scam, in Kolkata, on September 2, 2022.

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he was questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the coal pilferage scam.

Mr. Banerjee appeared before ED at the agency’s office in Kolkata and was questioned for nearly six hours. After emerging from the central agency’s office, the Trinamool general secretary spoke to media persons for nearly 45 minutes. Mr. Banerjee said that he has been questioned three times by central investigating agencies and his wife ( Rujira Banerjee) has been summoned three times.

“After six times and nearing 60 hours of questioning the results are net zero... I have appeared three times and am ready to face questioning 30 times but I will not bow my head before the BJP,” Mr. Banerjee said. The Trinamool leader added, “Just because I attacked Amit Shah’s son over the national flag issue, I cannot be threatened by ED or CBI.” Mr. Banerjee had on August 30 criticised BCCI secretary Jay Shah for appearing to turn down an offer to wave the national flag.

The central investigating agencies started an investigation in the coal pilferage scam in 2020. The scam involves illegal mining at leasehold mines of Eastern Coalfields (ECL) and misappropriation from the coal stock parked in Railway Sidings for sale and supply. The CBI had in July 2022 filed a chargesheet against 41 persons in the scam which includes public servants of ECL and a former student leader of the Trinamool, Vinay Mishra. Though the Trinamool general secretary was questioned by the CBI, his name does not figure in the chargesheet.

Mr. Banerjee urged the media not to refer to the scam as coal pilferage scam. “This is not a coal smuggling or cattle smuggling scam, it is a Home Ministry scam. How can coal and cattle smuggling take place without the support of the Home Ministry,” he added.

The Trinamool leader said that since the BJP is unable to take on Trinamool politically they are using central investigating agencies. “Why are there no CBI raids in BJP-ruled States and why are agencies active in States ruled by Opposition parties?” he asked.

The development assumes significance as it comes at a time when the Trinamool government is feeling the heat after the arrest of two heavyweight party leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal by central investigation agencies.

Mr. Banerjee also alleged that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of BJP had spoken to Mr. Mishra on phone about six to eight months ago and assured him help. Mr. Mishra is on the run after his name figured in the scam and central agencies have issued a look out notice against him.

Mr. Adhikari said that allegations by Mr. Banerjee were “baseless” and added that claims made by somebody who himself is being investigated should not be taken seriously.