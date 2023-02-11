Abhishek Banerjee rakes up killing of youth by BSF

February 11, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KOLKATA

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday raised the issue of the killing of a Rajbanshi youth in West Bengal’s Coochbehar district along the India-Bangladesh border by the Border Security Force (BSF), and promised to bring the guilty to book.

Addressing a gathering at Mathabhanga, Mr. Banerjee said that Prem Kumar Barman, 23, was killed by the BSF in December 2022. The Trinamool leader alleged that the youth sustained 180 bullet injuries in his body. With family members of the deceased youth on the stage, Mr. Banerjee gave an ultimatum of 48 hours to bring the guilty to the book.

“BSF personnel killed him just out of suspicion of his involvement in cattle smuggling. Were any cattle or firearms recovered from his possession? The post-mortem report said that his body had 180 bullet injuries,” Mr. Banerjee said.

‘Trigger-happy’

Several deaths along the India-Bangladesh border have emerged as a political issue over the past few years. While the BSF claims that those killed were involved in cattle smuggling and that the BSF opens fire in self-defense, the Trinamool Congress leadership has alleged that the forces guarding the border are trigger-happy.

The Trinamool Congress had also opposed the Union Home Ministry’s decision to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 to 50 km from the border. On February 7, a Bangladeshi national was killed along the international border in Nadia district.

‘Divisive agenda’

During the public meeting, Mr. Banerjee also alleged that the divisive forces which want to separate North Bengal from the State are getting clandestine support from the BJP.

“They are trying to mislead the people. There is no question of separate statehood. Let their top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party President J.P. Nadda come on the same dais and say that there will be division of Bengal. But that will never happen. I also have an objection to this term of North Bengal. From south to north, it is just one State which is West Bengal,” the Trinamool leader said.

In another important development, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar met Governor C.V. Ananda Bose at Raj Bhawan. The BJP leader said that, in the meeting, the Governor expressed his opinion that there was no scope for violence in electoral politics. The remarks are crucial as they come ahead of panchayat polls in the State. Only a few days ago, the BJP’s legislators tried to disrupt the Governor’s address in the State Assembly.