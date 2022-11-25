  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Abhishek Banerjee points finger at 'mafia-Minister nexus' with purported photo of Prahlad Joshi

The ED and the CBI “have conveniently ignored this Mafia-Minister nexus,” Mr. Banerjee said in a tweet; the BJP asserted that the allegations leveled were "baseless"

November 25, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. File

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: PTI

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday posted on Twitter purported images of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi with an alleged "coal mafia", and accused the ED and CBI of turning a blind eye to the issue.

He claimed that the probe agencies were "conveniently ignoring the mafia-Minister nexus".

The BJP, however, asserted that the allegations leveled were "baseless".

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the two pictures attached with the tweet.

"I wonder what minister @JoshiPrahlad is doing with tainted coal mafia, Joydeb Khan! Is he discussing ways of filing @BJP4India's pockets or congratulating him on siphoning the Nation's resources? The @dir_ed and the CBI have conveniently ignored this Mafia-Minister nexus," Banerjee tweeted.

State Minister Babul Supriyo also shared the tweet.

At a press meet, party State spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "The CBI and ED should immediately bring under the ambit of investigation this issue. How come a history-sheeter got to click a picture with a BJP heavyweight? What is Khan's equation with the BJP?"

He also pointed out that TMC leaders were being "targeted" in connection with a lottery contest "without any iota of evidence", but Central agencies look the other way when it came to BJP leaders.

Jailed TMC leader Anubrata Mondal was recently questioned by the CBI in connection with a lottery prize had allegedly won in Birbhum district.

Responding to Mr. Banerjee's allegation, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said investigations into coal smuggling were underway, and the "complicity of TMC leaders has already been established".

The TMC was trying to malign a Union Minister by making "baseless" allegations, he added.

Related Topics

West Bengal / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.