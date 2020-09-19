AAP MP to appear before U.P. police today

I exposed the Yogi govt.’s scams, says Sanjay Singh.

19 September 2020 23:41 IST

Charges against Sanjay Singh include sedition, promoting enmity between classes

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh is scheduled to appear before the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday in connection with a sedition case filed against him, a party spokesman said.

The Uttar Pradesh police had lodged an FIR against the Rajya Sabha MP under various IPC sections on September 2 at the Hazratganj police station here for undertaking a survey, a senior State government official said.

A sedition charge under 124(A) was also included in the notice sent to Mr. Singh by the police on Thursday, sources said.

‘May be arrested’

“Sanjay Singh will appear before the Hazratganj police on Sunday morning and give arrest,” AAP State spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari said here on Saturday.

The notice, sent to Mr. Singh at his New Delhi address, besides other charges also mentions charges under IPC 124 A, 153 A (promoting enmity between classes), and 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).

“The charges are serious and non-bailable. You are requested to reach on September 20 at 11 a.m. for presenting facts and evidence. If you fail to remain present, action will be taken against you,” the notice, sent by Hazratganj police station Investigation Officer A.K. Singh, read.

Besides Mr. Singh, the company which conducted the survey has also been slapped with sedition and other charges, the IO said.

On Friday, Mr. Singh had said that a case of sedition was filed against him in Uttar Pradesh after he exposed in Parliament the alleged corruption and scams taking place under the Yogi Adityanath government.

“I know I will be sent to jail soon because I exposed the Yogi government. Why, just because I raised the issue of killings and scams in U.P.,” he had said.