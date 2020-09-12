AAP alleges graft in test kits purchase in U.P.

It claims Adityanath govt. paid 300-500 % higher price, demands independent probe

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleged there was corruption in purchase of COVID-19 testing kits in Uttar Pradesh and demanded an independent probe into the matter.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that coronavirus kit, comprising an oximeter, thermometer, sanitiser and mask, costs ₹2,700 to ₹2,800 in the market, but the U.P. government purchased it at 300% to 500% higher price.

“The Uttar Pradesh government issued an order that every panchayat will get a corona kit from the State government. This kit will have one oximeter, one infrared thermometer, around 500 masks, 5 litres of sanitiser etc. One kit costs around ₹2,700 to ₹2,800. The same can be done within ₹2,000. But unfortunately, at various places in Uttar Pradesh, the price of thermometers and oximeters was increased by 500%, 400% and 300%,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

He said it was “ridiculous” that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath constituted an SIT to investigate the case in which he is being accused.

“How can we expect that the officers, chosen by the U.P. CM, will conduct an impartial probe? The AAP wants an independent probe in the case,” he said.

“The CMO bought ‘haematology analyser’ at ₹3.3 lakh per machine. The State government’s e-marketplace website shows such made in India machines available at just ₹1.45 lakh. Whenever the question of corruption arises, the BJP names the Gandhi family. But I am very certain that the way the Yogi government has indulged in corruption during the pandemic, the Gandhi family has not done in the last 60 years,” the AAP leader said.