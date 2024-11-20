A month-long arts festival to warm up Kolkata’s winter

Starting Thursday, Kolkata is set for a big month-long arts festival — consisting of exhibitions, dance, music, theatre, talks, film screenings, workshops — spread across several locations in the city including Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum, Priya Cinema, and host Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC).

“This is the fifth edition of KCC’s AMI Arts Festival. This is a one-of-a-kind festival in this city. AMI, a Bengali word which translates to ‘I’, is an ode to the personal connections we make across boundaries and borders. It culminates as a grand celebration of multiple identities, languages, and cultures of India coming together,” said KCC chairperson Richa Agarwal.

This year the festival, which kicks off on November 21 and continues till December 22, will showcase 200-plus creative personalities including Manav Kaul, Parambrata Chatterjee, Piya Chakraborty, Shujaat Khan, Danish Husain, Shabnam Virmani, Aniruddha Roychowdhury, and bands like Indian Ocean, Chandrabindoo, Fakira, HooliGaanism, and Murshidabadi Project.

The festival will begin with an exhibition-cum-seminar, titled From Fields to Folk: A Journey through Rural Heritage, at the Indian Museum as celebration of World Heritage Week with participation of over 20 live museums from all over rural Bengal. “Participating at the event is a dream come true for us,” said artist Mrinal Mandal, who helped transform the once-nondescript forest village of Lalbazar near Jhargram into an art hub.

Among the various other events, Affordable Art Fair will focus on established and emerging visual artists from Kolkata showcasing their art for sale at accessible prices; Karigari will bring together traditional crafts, textiles, and endangered folk arts; and My Kolkata in Kolkata 5.0, a photography exhibition in collaboration with Chennai Photo Biennale, will provide a platform for photographers to showcase their work at KCC.

“There will be a special performance by wheelchair-bound individuals at Victoria Memorial Hall, workshops for disadvantaged women from red-light districts of Kolkata and children with disabilities, film screenings, talks, and special sensory corners ensuring we cater to a wide range of audience across the city,” the KCC chairperson said.

When asked about the long duration of the festival, Ms. Agarwal said: “This was to give adequate time, space, and importance to the wide variety of events taking place at AMI. With an extensive line-up of exhibitions, talks, dance, music, theatre performances, film screenings, workshops and more, spanning a range of eclectic topics and target audiences, it is essential we plan the festival accordingly so that it does not feel rushed or short-lived.”