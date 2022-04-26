A Durga Puja gift of cleaner air as Kolkata restores more tram routes

The scenic Esplanade to Kidderpore and Bidhannagar to Raja Bazaar routes are likely to be restored ahead of the festive season

In its heyday, in the 1970s, the Calcutta tram ran on 52 routes across the city. The number dropped to just six by 2019. Today, only two routes are operational. File | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Tram users in Kolkata have welcomed the recent announcement by the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) that two of the suspended routes — including the scenic route no. 36 connecting Esplanade to Kidderpore —are likely be resumed by Durga Puja.

“This is indeed good news for trams and people of Kolkata. I hope they will look at bringing back more routes which remain disrupted due to metro work or other civil works. About 70% of the people in Kolkata suffer from respiratory diseases, and it would be suicidal if a non-polluting mode of transport like the tram is considered outdated and forced to go off the routes forever,” said acclaimed documentary-maker Mahadeb Shi, a founding member of Calcutta Tram Users’ Association.

Last weekend, the WBTC announced that two suspended routes — Esplanade to Kidderpore and Bidhannagar to Raja Bazaar — would be restored by Durga Puja.

Amphanm, metro impact

“Before Cyclone Amphan struck, six routes were operational in the Kolkata tramway network. After Amphan, the WBTC worked day in and out and restored five out of the six routes in the months that followed. The five routes that got restarted after Amphan restoration work were: Tollygunge to Ballygunge; Raja Bazaar to Howrah Bridge; Gariahat to Esplanade; Esplanade to Shyam Bazaar; and Howrah to Shyam Bazaar,” the WBTC said in a statement.

“At present, out of these five routes, three are suspended due to ongoing metro work. The WBTC is presently operating tram services in two routes, Gariahat-Esplanade and Tollygunge-Ballygunge. Two routes that are still suspended due to some pending repair works post-Cyclone Amphaan can be resumed by Durga Puja this year [if repair work is completed by then]. These two routes are Esplanade-Kidderpore and Bidhannagar-Raja Bazaar. Tenders for overhead wires, traction poles, installation, etc. have already been floated. The approximate cost involvement may be about ₹1.3 cr and ₹75 lakh respectively,” the statement said.

“Proper and regular disinfection and sanitisation of the tram cars before and after each shift of operation, and of depots, is being undertaken regularly,” WBTC managing director Rajan Vir Singh Kapur said.

In its heyday, in the 1970s, the Calcutta tram ran on 52 routes across the city. The number dropped to just six by 2019. Today, only two routes are operational. Organisations like the CTUA have been demanding restoration of several key routes, particularly the scenic route no. 36 that cut through the Maidan.

“The government should consider upgrading the tram system and making it economically viable by providing efficient services. At a time when global warming and climate change have become talking points around the world, tram is a must for Kolkata as it is not only a heritage icon but also an important green transport option,” said Mr. Shi of CTUA, which went ahead with a planned demonstration at the Kidderpore depot last Sunday demanding the restoration of suspended routes.